Several East Texas schools receive career, technical education grants to purchase equipment, expand programs

AUSTIN, Texas — Many East Texas schools will receive millions in funding to purchase equipment and expand programs that help students have careers in high-demand fields like nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, from the Texas Workforce Commission have been awarded to public colleges and school districts.

"Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students," Abbott said in a news release. "Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state's booming economy."

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said the grants will help increase training opportunities for high-demand jobs.

According to Abbott's office, the JET grants are meant to reduce the start-up costs associated with building career and technical education programs. The funding must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

During the most recent legislative session last year, TWC received an additional $50 million to provide grants for applicants in fiscal year 2022.

The following East Texas school districts received JET grants:

Diboll ISD - $446,649 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of industrial engineers;

Diboll ISD - $78,502 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 109 students, providing training in the occupation of nursing assistants.

Diboll ISD - $662,936 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 163 students, providing training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

Marshall ISD - $186,908 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 88 students, providing training in the occupation of automotive service Technicians and mechanics.

Nacogdoches ISD - $133,270 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 205 students, providing training in the occupation of emergency medical technician and paramedics.

Rains ISD - $611,027 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 103 students, providing training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

Waskom ISD - $114,828 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 130 students, providing training in the occupation of medical assistant.

Winnsboro ISD - $206,432 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 60 students, providing training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

Woodville ISD - $97,812 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters.

Woodville ISD - $516,024 - to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 126 students, providing training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers.

The following East Texas colleges received JET grants: