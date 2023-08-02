Multiple fire crews working on hazmat situation in Tyler

According to officials, a local business reported a red substance coming from the ground in the 3600 block of Westway St., just off of Highway 155.

TYLER, Texas — Several fire crews are working a hazmat situation in Tyler Wednesday evening.

According the Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore, a local business reported a red substance coming from the ground in the 3600 block of Westway St., just off of Highway 155.

Fire crews arrived arived on the scene to assist the substance.

Davis said they believe it's a sewer issue. So far no evacuations or injuries were reported.