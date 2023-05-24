Pipeline explosion contained near White Oak

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Several fire officials worked a pipeline explosion near White Oak Wednesday evening.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff's office, they were notified of a pipeline explosion at 1010 Cox Dairy Road.
Chief Cameron Kizzia said the explosion happened around 5:30 p.m. and flames could be seen shooting as high as 30 feet in the air.
The fire was contained after 7 p.m. by the White Oak and Longview Fire Departments, officials said.
The valve lines was shut off by a local gas company, officials said.
Kizzia said there were no injuries and no damage to homes in the area.
The cause for the explosion is unknown and the White Oak Fire Department continues to investigate this case.