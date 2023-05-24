Pipeline explosion contained near White Oak

Chief Cameron Kizzia said the explosion happened around 5:30 p.m. and flames could be seen shooting as high as 30 feet in the air.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Several fire officials worked a pipeline explosion near White Oak Wednesday evening.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's office, they were notified of a pipeline explosion at 1010 Cox Dairy Road.

Chief Cameron Kizzia said the explosion happened around 5:30 p.m. and flames could be seen shooting as high as 30 feet in the air.

The fire was contained after 7 p.m. by the White Oak and Longview Fire Departments, officials said.

The valve lines was shut off by a local gas company, officials said.

Kizzia said there were no injuries and no damage to homes in the area.