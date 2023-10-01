Several injured following three-vehicle wreck on Karnack Highway

Marshall Emergency Communications received a call at 10 p.m. on Saturday involving a wreck at Karnack Highway and Larry Drive.

MARSHALL, Texas — Several individuals are severely injured following a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on Saturday night in Marshall.

Marshall Emergency Communications received a call at 10 p.m. on Saturday involving a wreck at Karnack Highway and Larry Drive.

The investigation revealed a sedan struck a four-wheeler that was on the road, which sent the sedan into another lane, crashing into an oncoming vehicle.

Once first responders arrived on scene, they removed the driver of the sedan who was trapped inside.

Both the rider of the four-wheeler and the driver of the sedan were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was released from the scene.