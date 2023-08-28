Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RUSK, Texas — Due to low pressure, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a notice for certain customers in Rusk on Monday afternoon.

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice:

FM 23 West Bulah

County Roads: 2311, 2312, 2313, 2323, 2214

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.