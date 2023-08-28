Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

RUSK, Texas — Due to low pressure, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a notice for certain customers in Rusk on Monday afternoon.
Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice:
- FM 23 West Bulah
- County Roads: 2311, 2312, 2313, 2323, 2214
Customers will receive a call if they are affected.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
The public water system will issue a notice to costumers once the boil water notice is rescinds.