Several Rusk Rural Water Supply customers under water boil notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

RUSK, Texas — Due to low pressure, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a notice for certain customers in Rusk on Monday afternoon.

Below is a list of customers under a boil water notice:

  • FM 23 West Bulah
  • County Roads: 2311, 2312, 2313, 2323, 2214

Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advices customers to boil their water prior to consumption. 

The public water system will issue a notice to costumers once the boil water notice is rescinds.

