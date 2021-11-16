BEFORE YOU GO: Several traffic lights out in Downtown Tyler, police say

Tyler police say several intersections have stop signs in place at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Due to a power outage, there are several traffic lights out in the area around downtown Tyler.

As of 5:30 a.m., known outages are at the following intersections:

North Broadway Ave. and Erwin St.

North Broadway Ave. and Ferguson St.

North Broadway Ave. and Locust St.

North College Ave. and West Erwin St.

North College Ave. and West Ferguson St.

Tyler police say several intersections have stop signs in place at this time. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in this area.

According to ONCOR, about 135 customers are without power in the Downtown Tyler area at this time.