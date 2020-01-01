RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Several fire units responded to a major one-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road between Highway 42 and Farm-to-Market Road 2012 in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel VFD, rescuers used the jaws of life to extract victims from the crash, which happened at about 8:55 a.m.

At least two helicopters responded to the scene.

It is unclear how many injuries were associated with the crash.

The road was shut down for a little less than an hour. However, there are still traffic problems in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution if they are traveling through the scene of the crash.

Crims Chapel, New London and Overton Fire Departments all responded to the crash.