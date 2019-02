TYLER, Texas — Smith County firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lakeshore Drive near Highway 31W in Tyler.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson, a neighbor reported a shed had caught fire. The fire spread to another shed.

The fire marshal originally reported a house was on fire. However, there are no homes currently on fire in the area.

Wasson stressed the fire was not the result of explosion.

There were no injuries.