TYLER, Texas — Smith County firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Lakeshore Drive near Highway 31W in Tyler.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson, a neighbor reported a shed had caught fire. The fire spread to another shed.

The fire marshal originally reported a house was on fire. However, there are no homes currently on fire in the area.

Wasson stressed the fire is not the result of explosion.

The Smith County Fire Marshal is warning drivers to use caution when driving through the area as there are several units responding.

CBS19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.