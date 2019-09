UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Multiple units are on the scene of a large wildfire in Big Sandy.

The fire is happening near Old Waters Bluff Road.

According to the Big Sandy VFD, the fire is about 10 acres in size.

The Texas Forest Service is on the scene to cut a fire line. A helicopter with firefighting capabilities is also on the scene.

At this time, no structures are threatened by the fire.

CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.