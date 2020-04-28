TYLER, Texas — Another round of strong to severe storms are expected to return to East Texas on Tuesday. Strong winds will be the main threat as a gusty line of storms is expected between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Tornadoes and large hail cannot be ruled out with a few storms in the late afternoon hours as well.

Here's the latest.

The Threat:

We are currently expecting an 80% chance for showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind, hail and the risk for tornadoes will all be possible. The most likely threat will be straight line wind damage after the sun goes down Tuesday.

A few pop up cells could become severe in the afternoon and evening under the warm front, but the forecast is questionable if these storms are going to develop or not, or when or where. A cold front will approach from the northwest later in the day on Tuesday, every storm model is picking up on some strong storms to develop along the front after sunset.

Joel Barnes

The threat exists from as far north as southern Kansas, as far west as Abilene and as far east as Mississippi. The most likely place for tornadoes will be to the west and north of East Texas.

Joel Barnes

As of Monday evening, almost all of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk, or level 3 of 5, for severe weather on Tuesday.

Joel Barnes

All severe weather types are possible during Tuesday's storms. Most of us will be impacted by strong winds overnight though.

Joel Barnes

A few rotating storms could pop up earlier in the day. The afternoon storms will be the most likely storms to produce a tornado if we do see them develop. Just because one round of storms has passed you by doesn't mean you can let your guard down. You will still need to stay weather aware overnight!

Here is a look at where the possible rotating cells could be popping up in the afternoon.

4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Joel Barnes

These storms will be difficult to forecast where and when they will be popping up. We are much more confidant about the line of storms coming by after sunset Tuesday and sticking around until sunrise Wednesday. Here is a look at the timing of those storms.

11 p.m. Tuesday

Joel Barnes

12:30 a.m. Wednesday

Joel Barnes

2 a.m. Wednesday

Joel Barnes

The storms are expected to clear out by the time the sun comes up on Wednesday.

Final Thought:

Storms could pop up in the afternoon Tuesday and be strong until sunrise Wednesday across East Texas!

