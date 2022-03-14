BE PREPARED: Severe storms possible across East Texas on Monday

Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.

TYLER, Texas — A large portion of East Texas could see severe weather on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the following counties:

Angelina

Bowie

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Marion

Panola

Rusk

San Augustine

Shelby

Smith

Titus

Upshur

The NWS says thunderstorms will return to the region later this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.

Winds could reach speeds up to 70 miles per hour and golf ball-sized hail is possible.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, and will remain a secondary threat.

The timing window for severe storms to develop will be late Monday afternoon through the evening and overnight hours before gradually diminishing toward daybreak.