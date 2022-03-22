Homes destroyed, injuries reported after severe storms rip through Upshur County

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, significant damage has been reported and several people have been injured.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County residents are waking up to devastation after severe storms hammered the area overnight.

"Thankfully, as of 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, we have not had a death reported as a result of this storm," Sheriff Larry Webb said in a statement. "It is likely that daylight will reveal significantly more damage than what has been found during the night."

Sheriff Webb says multiple homes and structures have been damaged or destroyed. Several roads are still being cleared of trees and power lines, and significant areas are without power at this time.

"Initial indications are tornadic winds sustained a path from southwest Upshur County, west of Highway 271 to Northeast, north of Ore City," Sheriff Webb said.

Specific damage includes:

FM 2685

Evergreen Rd.

Hwy. 271

Bluebird Rd.

Hwy. 300

Hwy. 154

The track continued to north of Ore City where the area of Upshur Landing at Lake O' The Pines experienced significant damage.

"This assessment has been made in the nighttime," Sheriff Webb. Daybreak will likely reveal more destruction.

Please lift my parents up in prayer. Tornado hit their place tonight and destroyed everything on the property. 50 plus... Posted by Steven L Hagler on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

During this time, the UCSO is asking citizens to help first responders by staying clear of areas where work crews are repairing power lines and clearing roadways. Also, residents are asked to report any suspicious activity.