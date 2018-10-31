A severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:
- Cherokee
- Nacogdoches
- San Augustine
- Shelby
In effect until 7:45PM
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Panola
- Rusk
In effect until: 8:00PM
A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:
- Angelina
- Cherokee
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Trinity
- Marion
The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.
BREAKING: Tornado warnings issued for Morris and Cass counties.Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tornado Watch Issued
A #Tornado Watch has just been issued in #EastTexas. Join the #CBS19 Weather team now for the latest. #TXwxPosted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
