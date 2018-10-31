A severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:

  • Cherokee
  • Nacogdoches
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby

In effect until 7:45PM

  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Panola
  • Rusk

In effect until: 8:00PM

A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:

  • Angelina
  • Cherokee
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby
  • Trinity
  • Marion

The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Tornado warnings issued for Morris and Cass counties.

Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Tornado Watch Issued

A #Tornado Watch has just been issued in #EastTexas. Join the #CBS19 Weather team now for the latest. #TXwx

Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Stay with CBS 19 on-air and online to follow tonight's storms.

