A severe thunderstorm warning for the following counties:

Cherokee

Nacogdoches

San Augustine

Shelby

In effect until 7:45PM

Gregg

Harrison

Panola

Rusk

In effect until: 8:00PM

A number of East Texas counties are under a tornado watch:

Angelina

Cherokee

Gregg

Harrison

Nacogdoches

Panola

Rusk

Sabine

San Augustine

Shelby

Trinity

Marion

The watches will be in effect until 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Tornado warnings issued for Morris and Cass counties. Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Tornado Watch Issued A #Tornado Watch has just been issued in #EastTexas. Join the #CBS19 Weather team now for the latest. #TXwx Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Stay with CBS 19 on-air and online to follow tonight's storms.

