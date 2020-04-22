TYLER, Texas — The time of COVID-19 is not the greatest business environment for restaurants. Wednesday’s severe weather made matters even harder.

“The rain today slowed things quite a bit. It's tough having the downpours on and off and then offering the drive thru. But we're making do. We set up a tent outside and allow cars to come and pull up,” said East Texas Brewing Co. head chef Nate Rhyne. “We've probably had a total of seven cars come through [all day].”

As people stay home however, one option becomes quite popular: Patriot Delivery.

“Whenever we got the tornado warning, we came through with a lot of orders here. It's been really crazy. We have drivers everywhere,” Patriot owner Brian Hays said.

Hays says with the weather increasing demand, they decided to offer promo codes to boost those numbers even more.

“With the rain, it just makes it that much harder for people to get out and get their food and groceries," Hays said. "So we just want to create a way for them to gain the most value out of it, and maybe get it at a cheaper rate than usual."

Patriot carries many local restaurants. On Thursday only, they have a few promo codes available.