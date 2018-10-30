EAST TEXAS — The forecast heading toward Halloween is looking more trick and treat in East Texas. Severe weather is in the forecast and Wednesday is looking rather stormy. Let's take a look at the latest forecast.

The System:

A powerful cold front is pushing in from the northwest and it will be bringing plenty of showers and storms to East Texas as it passes through. This front will be dropping temperatures around 20+ degrees from today and passing through an atmosphere that is moist and conducive to storm development. As of such the Storm Prediction Center has already placed a large portion of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (level 3 or 5), while Tyler and Longview are under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2 of 5), and our far northern counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5).

Severe weather risk for Halloween 2018 in East Texas.

The Timing:

Rain chances will be increasing as we head into Wednesday morning with a cold front approaching. Rain and storms will be possible during the first half of the day, but these should be less than severe. As we head toward the midday and into the early afternoon we will see some stronger storms start to develop, but these will have some distance between them. Some of these may strengthen to severe levels. Heading toward the later afternoon and evening a line of showers and storms will come together and begin to work across East Texas. This line will likely produce severe winds, large hail, the possibility for a few tornados, along with heavy rains. This line will likely continue to impact some portion of East Texas through the early overnight. Rain and storms should be gone by the morning commute on Thursday.

Halloween 2018 Future Skycast

The Threat:

All severe weather threats will be possible on Wednesday. The main risk will be damaging severe winds. Hail and the risk for a few tornadoes will be associated with these storms as well. Heavy rain will be possible all across East Texas with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible over the region. Some locations may see locally higher totals and as of such flooding along local water ways and the potential for flash flooding will be a concern.

Severe weather threats for Halloween in East Texas.

Rainfall potential for Halloween in East Texas.

These storms have the potential to be dangerous and should be treated seriously. CBS 19 will be watching the weather situation carefully and will have updates throughout today and tomorrow on-air, online, and on social media. Make sure you have the app installed on your phone before tomorrow to get the latest alerts. Use extra caution and stay weather aware if you plan to go trick or treating.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

