Sewage flows into Lanana Creek in Nacogdoches after tree falls on sewer line

The city said a boil water notice is not associated with this sewer line break, and an outside contractor has been brought in to assist with repairs.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — City of Nacogdoches officials say no boil water notice is in place at this time after a tree falling caused a sewer line break Sunday afternoon, leading to raw sewer flowing into Lanana Creek.

A large tree fell across Lanana Creek about .25 mile south of the loop in an undeveloped area and destroyed a 15-inch sewer line, according to the city of Nacogdoches.

The tree caused the line to break and raw sewer flowed into the creek. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and city crews are working to plug the sewer line and make a temporary pump over the creek until the crossing can be fixed.

