Convicted sex offender arrested for child sex crimes in Van Zandt County

Brent Smith is being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on $650,000 bond.

MALAKOFF, Texas — An East Texas sex offender is behind bars again accused of multiple sex crimes against children.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, officials arrested 42-year-old Brent Lee Smith, a registered sex offender in Henderson County.

Smith was wanted on warrants out of Van Zandt County.

He is charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Indecency with a child

"As I have stated before, we will not allow our children and grandchildren to be victimized in Van Zandt County," Sheriff Steve Hendrix said. "We will continue to investigate and make arrests where the facts and proof exists"