Longview sex offender gets more than 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of 10-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas — A previously convicted child sex offender from Longview has been sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a child.

Keith Lee Merchant, 41, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to 365 months in prison, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah. Merchant was convicted in 2004 on state charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and possession of child pornography.