GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Out of 254 counties in Texas, only 16% have a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Program. Gregg County is re-joining that percentage after three years without SANE.

"You have these victims, who had been going to Tyler, which is 45 to 50 minutes away and now they can come right to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd," chief nursing officer Teresa Halcomb said.

SANE nurses are trained to take care of sexual assault or abuse victims by performing forensic exams and collect evidence.

"To have a facility where we can have the examinations performed, to be able to take it to court and obtain successful prosecution is very important," Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop said.

According to the Department of Public Safety in 2016, Gregg County had 113 sexual assault cases reported.

"Often, our survivors would decide not to go [to a hospital] because of the travel,” SANE Program administrative director Jennifer Wood said. “So I know deep in my heart that we've done the right thing and I'm just ecstatic about the future of this program."

To help people feel more comfortable when going to the hospital, two rooms have been designed with special features and require key cards in order to enter.

“We want them to be able to feel comfortable in an environment where they can be honest and upfront and forthcoming,” Wood explained.

One of the rooms is for confidential interviews with the patient, nurses and law enforcement. The other is the exam room, which is equipped with a TV and iPad.

“The purpose is to distract the individual that's going through the exam, the exam itself can be traumatizing,” Wood said.

There is also a phone and a panic button in case of an emergency.

“We have installed multiple security features to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of our patients and comfort as well as our families who are waiting,” Wood said.

Two nurses are currently certified and five more are finishing the process. The program did a soft launch in June and has already started treating victims.

To receive help with the SANE Program, you may go to the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd’s ER unit.