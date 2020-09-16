SFA, Abilene Christian to play in 1st NCAA football game at Globe Life Park

Tickets are on sale for the non-conference matchup between the two Southland Conference foes, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12:30 p.m.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Texas Rangers Communications office released additional information for the first ever NCAA Football Game to take place at Globe Life Park, a matchup between Stephen F. Austin State University and Abilene Christian University.

Tickets are on sale for the non-conference matchup between the two Southland Conference foes, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12:30 p.m. The matchup can be viewed through subscription based video service FloSports. For more information, visit flofootball.com.

Tickets for the SFA vs. ACU matchup are available now at texasrangers.com/football. Tickets start at $15 and are available in sets of 2, 4 and 6, to allow for social distancing within Globe Life Park. Gates will open one hour prior to kickoff. Dallas based LST Marketing is co-promoting the game as part of a series of events with Rangers Events.

Globe Life Park was converted to a multi-purpose facility with a synthetic grass surface after the 2019 baseball season. It was announced last month that Globe Life Park will host over 20 high school football games.

Parking will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking will cost $10 and can be pre-purchased online at TexasRangers.com/Football or at lot entrances on the day of the event. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Concession stands will be available for purchase of pre-packaged food only. All concessions will be cashless.

All games at Globe Life Park will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures.

In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Park will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.