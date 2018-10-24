NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University has issued an apology to its student body following a hack of several of the university's computer accounts over the weekend. In the hack, the person(s) responsible sent unauthorized emails that contained racially offensive language to current, former and prospective students.

"Unfortunately, the type of material, in some cases, was racially derogatory and offensive," says Anthony Espinosa, SFA Chief Information Officer. "We do apologize for that to those individuals who did receive that type of communication. It is not indicative in any way, shape or form of our values here at SFA."

In addition to sending the emails, Espinosa says the hacker(s) also entered fake midterm grades for students in the College of Sciences and Mathematics. The bogus grades have since been identified and adjusted.

"When we were notified, the first action we took was to disable all access relative to t hose accounts. We worked with the individuals to have those accounts reset and they're passwords reset to make sure that the individuals accessing those accounts are authorized to do so."

The university launched an investigation into the misuse of the accounts. Espinosa says while they have a few leads as to who may be responsible, the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing.

"At this point of our investigation, we do not see evidence that any additional information was accessed," Espinosa says. "However, it is very early on in our investigation. But we do want to assure the students and the community, as a whole, that we do take information security very seriously."

While it doesn't appear that any other information outside of that related to the hacked accounts, some students expressed concern that their private information may have been accessed.

"That's a big concern, because security-wise, I feel like we have a lot of important information of all our students that needs to be protected," says SFA senior, Eric Carson.

"It is definitely concerning, but the campus seems to be really on top of their business," says SFA junior, Kennedy Buyher. "They responded fast and they responded well. In my personal opinion, I don’t think they did anything wrong. I think they’ve approached it really well. I think this may be the first time they’ve had to deal with something like this, and so I think they’ve done really well in the beginning."

Espinosa says to hopefully prevent a similar situation like this one from occurring in the future, the university plans to upgrade its technical infrastructure.

"This is a great opportunity to remind the community, as a whole, that ensuring that you safeguard your user id, passwords, personal information that someone could use to gain unauthorized access to your accounts, is very important."

