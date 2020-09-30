SFA addresses false report incident against Black student during press conference

“It's not a racially motivated incident because some Black females were involved," SFA Police Chief John Fields said.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin University addressed the incident were a false report was made against a Black student by her roommates and several other females during a press conference Wednesday.

The report was made the evening of Sept. 14, to a community advisor at the dorm alleging Christin Evans, 17, was threatening “to shank” them with a pair of scissors. The advisor then called campus police who responded around 3 a.m.

SFA Police Chief John Fields said the three officers who assisted in the call followed protocol for what they believed the situation to be.

“At no time, when we go inside the room like the wild wild west like it’s been presented,” Fields said.

Police knocked on Evans door four times before a suitemate let them in through her door.

“Only one officer had a weapon unholstered,” Fields explained. “It was night and it was no lights on in the room, and he had a light on it, on his weapon. At no time was he intentionally trying to point it at the subject."

One of the other officers also had his taser unsheathed, the third had no weapons drawn. Fields said from there the situation de-escalated when Evans was found asleep in her bed.

Campus police were wearing body cameras during the incident. Fields said that footage will show the threat was de-escalated.

“We have asked for the parents to give us permission to release the body cam,” Fields said. “Once that’s released, then everyone will see exactly what happened.”

Since the incident, Evans has been cleared of any wrongdoing, but during her own press conference on Monday in Houston, she said she’s still shaken from what happened.

“I can't sleep at night because of this,” Evans said. “ It has made me really paranoid. I’m always checking my room and making sure everything is OK before I go to sleep."

SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon said those involved in the incident will be held accountable.

According to officials, 10 diverse females were involved, but over the course of the investigation it has been narrowed down to six core young women.

“It's not a racially motivated incident because some Black females were involved," Fields said.

SFA’s investigation into the students who made the false claims against Evans is still on going at this time. Officials said they are trying to provide the young women with rights to do process.

Gordon said this investigation has brought to light an issue within the university after he was informed about the incident days after it happened by Evans’ mother.

“The delay in reporting in this case to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, and the fact that I had to learn of this case from the mother of the victim several days after the event is unacceptable and will be addressed,” Gordan said.