SFA Board of Regents votes to join University of Texas system

The issue of becoming affiliated with a system was first presented during the university's fall welcome back meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The board of regents at Stephen F. Austin State University has voted 8-1 to join the University of Texas System.

The following university systems made proposals for SFA to join: Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System, Texas Tech University System and University of Texas System.

In making their decision, SFA's Deans Council submitted numerous questions to the University of Texas System. Their answers can be found here.

The issue of becoming affiliated with a system was first presented during the university's fall welcome back meeting.

In a presentation, officials said all of the university systems agreed to keeping SFA's name and mascot the same. The proposals also agreed to the importance of finding a president to lead SFA by May 31.

Steve Westbrook has served in an interim role since April after former President Scott Gordon and SFA agreed that Gordon should step down.

Westbrook first began his employment at SFA in 1981 and he served as vice president for university affairs from 2007 to 2020.