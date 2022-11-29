Subcommittee recommends SFA become part of University of Texas system

The issue of becoming affiliated with a system was first presented during the university's fall welcome back meeting.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A subcommittee has recommended Stephen F. Austin State University, one of two remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, join the University of Texas System.

The following university systems have made proposals for SFA to join: Texas A&M University System, Texas State University System, Texas Tech University System and University of Texas System.

In a presentation, officials said all of the university systems agreed to keeping SFA's name and mascot the same. The proposals also agreed to the importance of finding a president to lead SFA.

Steve Westbrook has served in an interim role since April after former President Scott Gordon and SFA agreed that Gordon should step down.