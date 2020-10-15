SFA head football coach Colby Carthel tests positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University head football coach Colby Carthel has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Carthel made the announcement via his Twitter account Wednesday evening after receiving a positive test result on Tuesday.
"There’s a 99.96% survival rate, so I like my odds," Carthel said.
SFA (1-3) is set to host Angelo State (1-0) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the University of Alabama announced head football coach Nick Saban had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The 6-time national champion football coach is showing no symptoms, but may miss Saturday's big game against Georgia.
Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.