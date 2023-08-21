SFA head football coach praises players after they get baptized

"Wins and losses don’t define us, but who we live for does," Coach Colby Carthel said.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2022.

Stephen F. Austin State University head football coach Colby Carthel is praising some of his players not for their play on the field, but what they did off of it.

On Sunday, Carthel posted a picture to X (formerly known as Twitter) of five football players who decided to get baptized.

"This is what coaching is all about," Carthel said. "So proud of these five men who gave their life to Christ this morning! It’s an honor to be their coach, but an even bigger blessing to share in their walk with the Lord. Wins and losses don’t define us, but who we live for does. John 3:16."

So proud of these five men who gave their life to Christ this morning! It’s an honor to be their coach, but an even bigger blessing to share in their walk with the Lord. Wins and losses don’t define us, but WHO we live for does…✝️ John 3:16 pic.twitter.com/75A5AMUXmD — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) August 20, 2023