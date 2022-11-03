SFA Ladyjacks are playing in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — SFA beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the WAC championship game Saturday afternoon to clinch an automatic bid into the tournament.
With their automatic bid, Stephen F. Austin will look to upset a Tar heel team that had a standout season.
If the Ladyjacks want to survive and advance to the second round, they will need to rally together as a team and play their best ball game all season.
Sophomore Avery Brittingham said that being in this position is a dream come true and even though they made the tournament last year the team is still extremely grateful for this opportunity.
"It was kind of surreal like being able to do it two times in a row is very surreal it was a very good moment it made us feel really good as a team to say we did it twice with only one conference loss between those two years. It was very surreal would be the word," Brittingham said.