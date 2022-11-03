SFA Ladyjacks are playing in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

A pep rally was held for the Ladyjacks today as they prepare for the NCAA tournament.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — SFA beat Grand Canyon 74-57 in the WAC championship game Saturday afternoon to clinch an automatic bid into the tournament.

With their automatic bid, Stephen F. Austin will look to upset a Tar heel team that had a standout season.

If the Ladyjacks want to survive and advance to the second round, they will need to rally together as a team and play their best ball game all season.

Sophomore Avery Brittingham said that being in this position is a dream come true and even though they made the tournament last year the team is still extremely grateful for this opportunity.