SFA Athletics launches bourbon partnership with distiller to celebrate Stone Fort, school's 100th anniversary

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics and a Texas-based distilling company have partnered to create a bourbon celebrating the historic Stone Fort and the university's 100th anniversary.

The athletics department is working with Sisterdale Distilling Co. in the Hill Country north of San Antonio to make the Stone Fort Bourbon, a high rye straight bourbon whiskey aged, filtered and bottled on-site at the 1,200 acre working cattle ranch.

The Stone Fort in Nacogdoches dates back to 1779 (before the state of Texas) and was built originally as a trading post for settlers and Native Americans. It's been used for many purposes over the years, including as a civic building and military headquarters for Spanish, Mexican and American forces, according to SFA.

Once located near downtown Nacogdoches, Stone Fort was rebuilt on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University to celebrate the Texas Centennial.

SFA athletics said the officially licensed bourbon will be available throughout the region starting Aug. 1. The Centennial Stone Fort campaign will also launch and through donations the first 100 bottles will be available for selection based on giving levels and availability.

SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said his department is extremely excited to launch this partnership with Sisterdale Distilling Co., and having a bourbon celebrating the "history and beauty of East Texas."

"This has been an extremely collaborative effort with Sisterdale, and I am confident that 'Jack Nation will enjoy this bourbon product. There are very few institutions with officially branded bourbon/whiskey partnerships," Ivey said. "I am very appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners with Learfield/CLC and, of course, Sisterdale and the statewide businesses that will carry this great product."