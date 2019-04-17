NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Alto Yellowjackets baseball team held Senior Night at their last home game for graduating senior Lane Jackson Tuesday night.

However, with all the damages Saturday's tornadoes caused, the Yellowjackets were left without a home field.

"The baseball field, the dugouts are flooded. There's debris everywhere and the press box is gone," Yellowjackets Coach Steve Villani said.

Coach Villani says after the damages they were expecting to play their last home game on the road.

However, miles up the road there were people willing to help.

"We reached out to them and asked them what they planned on doing with their last home game," SFA Baseball Coach Johnny Cardenas said.

Since the Yellowjackets field is ruined, Coach Cardenas offered the Lumberjacks Field to the team.

"Their homes getting destroyed, their field getting destroyed, their school getting destroyed," Coach Cardenas said. "If we could just give them a three hour break from that and let them relax a little bit. That's what we're here for."

Alto senior Lane Jackson says even though they did not play at their home field, the way the Lumberjacks have treated them made him feel at home.

"It's going to give everybody in my community a chance to get out of their homes," Jackson said. "Get out of the destruction, and the sorrow that they've all went through and actually enjoy a couple hours of relaxation and fun."