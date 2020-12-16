SFA pauses men's basketball activities due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Stephen F. Austin men's basketball program has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, SFA Athletics announced Tuesday. The Lumberjacks were scheduled to host Arkansas State in a midweek matchup on Wednesday and LSU-Shreveport on Friday at the William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both games have been canceled and will not be made up.

In addition, the Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 games against Southeastern Louisiana and Paul Quinn, respectively, have also been canceled.



"This is disappointing news for all of our players, coaches and staff, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," said SFA head coach Kyle Keller. "We will continue to follow the advice of our medical team and NCAA guidelines and we look forward to resuming competition as soon as we can do so safely."