SFA, its president mutually agree to end his employment

Dr. Steve Westbrook has been appointed to serve as SFA’s interim president until someone is chosen to fulfill the role permanently.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University and President Scott Gordon have both agreed to the Gordon stepping down as the university's leader.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, SFA said the university's board and Gordon agreed to the separation. Dr. Steve Westbrook has been appointed to serve as SFA’s interim president until someone is chosen to fulfill the role permanently.

The SFA Board of Regents thanked Gordon for his services and his administration's accomplishments, including the university’s success in navigating the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, its establishment of a Distinguished High School Program, its progress towards the $100 million comprehensive capital campaign, its focus on engaging alumni, and its enhanced relations with community colleges and with both local and state businesses and political leaders.

Westbrook first began his employment at SFA in 1981 and he served as vice president for university affairs from 2007 to 2020. He was the university’s interim president after the death of former president Dr. Baker Pattillo until Gordon was named president, according to the statement from SFA.