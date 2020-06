Stephen F. Austin will be requiring students, faculty, and staff to wear face masks on campus starting July 7.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Stephen F. Austin will be requiring students, faculty, and staff to wear face masks on campus starting July 7.

"This policy will be amended as needed in response to conditions on campus," the University stated. "Exceptions will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University have also announced that face masks will be required next semester.