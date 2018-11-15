NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University's Walter C. Todd Agricultural Research Center was damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, officials responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and County Road 123 in Nacogdoches, around 5:40 a.m., Wednesday morning to assist Central Heights-Appleby Volunteer Fire Department on reports of a blaze.

Authorities say a barn/shop was heavily damaged in the fire.

The Agriculture Research Center was constructed in 1969, when 274.36 acres were purchased from Billy and Sophie Roberts. In 1983, 216 acres were added to the farm to bring the total to 490 acres. In 1989, the Swine and Poultry barns were built. In April of 1999, the farm was renamed the Walter C. Todd Beef Farm. In 2004, the farm was renamed the Walter C. Todd Agricultural Research Center. The face of the farm has changed drastically over the years, but the purpose has remained the same: To provide quality hands on instruction to undergraduate students, to provide a place to conduct graduate student driven research and to provide services to the local producers, FFA and 4-H members.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office.

