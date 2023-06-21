Here's where you can see Shaquille O'Neal in Houston this weekend

The Basketball Hall of Famer is no stranger to Houston.

HOUSTON — Shaq Fu. Shaq Daddy. Diesel. The Big Aristotle. The Big Cactus. The Big Shaqtus. Superman. It doesn't matter what you call him, Shaquille O'Neal is coming to Houston this weekend!

The Basketball Hall of Famer is no stranger to Houston despite never playing here during his 19 seasons in the NBA.

Shaq will be in town at his Big Chicken location on Westheimer this Saturday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the official grand opening of his restaurant.

The four-time NBA champion will be available for photos and even offer up a chance to win a free signed basketball for those who enter to win. There will also be balloon animals, face painting, outdoor games, a 360 photo booth, and caricatures for the whole family to enjoy!

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to be in attendance.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Big Chicken to the Lone Star State,” said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. “Everything is bigger in Texas, and so it’s only fitting that Big Chicken celebrates its next chapter expanding right here in Texas.”

Fifty locations are expected to come to Texas across Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.