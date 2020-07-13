SHARE THE ROAD: 412 motorcyclists killed, more than 1,800 injured on Texas roads in 2019

The six-month period from May through October is the deadliest for motorcycle riders and accounted for 61% of motorcycle fatalities in Texas last year.

TYLER, Texas — On average, one motorcyclist dies every day on Texas roads, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, and officials are urging Texans to exercise caution and limit distractions while on the road, as traffic increases during the summer months.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, which begins this month, aims to alert drivers to the risks that motorcyclists face and suggests safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists and themselves. The campaign reminds drivers that motorcycles are small and can be hard to see. In 2019, 412 motorcyclists were killed in Texas, and more than 1,800 were seriously injured.

“The six-month period from May through October is the deadliest for motorcycle riders and accounted for 61% of motorcycle fatalities in Texas last year,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “That’s why we are urging drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles-there’s a life riding on it.”

Safety experts say that crashes between motorcyclists and drivers often occur when drivers make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist, misjudging the distance and speed of the motorcycle. Last year, 30 percent of Texas motorcycle fatalities occurred in an intersection or were intersection-related.

TxDOT wants drivers to follow these safety tips to prevent vehicle/motorcycle crashes: