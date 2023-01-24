Huge ShareLunker caught on East Texas lake

According to the Toyota ShareLunker Program, the second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught in Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A huge ShareLunker was just reeled in on an East Texas lake

"This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds," the program said.

The 2022 season really was a remarkable year for the ShareLunker program.