Huge ShareLunker caught on East Texas lake

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A huge ShareLunker was just reeled in on an East Texas lake
According to the Toyota ShareLunker Program, the second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught in Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York.
"This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds," the program said.
The 2022 season really was a remarkable year for the ShareLunker program.
Nearly 500 ShareLunkers were caught by 340 anglers across all size categories. One angler caught 14 and O.H. Ivie and 144 of the ShareLunkers came from that one body of water.