Since 1986, the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s popular Toyota ShareLunker program has been partnering with anglers to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas.

Each season, anglers will have new and exciting opportunities to partner with ShareLunker and be recognized for their achievements and contributions all year long.

SHARE YOUR LUNKER

Anglers who reel in any largemouth bass at least eight pounds or 24 inches can participate simply by entering their lunker catch information. Complete Entry Requirements online or in the new ShareLunker mobile app during the year-long season.

All confirmed ShareLunker participants will receive a Catch Kit corresponding to their fish’s weight class. Each Catch Kit includes an achievement decal, merchandise and other giveaways. Plus, everyone who enters will be included in a grand prize drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree and other prizes! And, anglers who donate their 13 pounds. or larger bass for spawning will be entered in an additional drawing to win a $5,000 shopping spree, VIP access and awards programming at the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest and other prizes.

LEVELS OF ACHIEVEMENT

Lunker Legacy Class

Want to be part of the ShareLunker legacy for generations to come? If you catch a 13+ pound bass and loan it to us during the spawning period (January-March), you support our selective breeding program and will be recognized as a member of the Lunker Legacy Class.

Lunker Legend Class

Out of the millions of bass anglers in Texas, only a select few have ever crossed the 13-pound threshold. We recognize these anglers as part of the Lunker Legend Class.

Lunker Elite Class

Anglers everywhere dream of catching a double-digit bass! When you reach that goal in Texas, you will be recognized in the Lunker Elite Class.

Lunker Class

Catch a lunker that is at least eight pounds or 24 inches to become part of the ShareLunker program and be recognized in the Lunker Class.