Shark Week Splash Kingdom Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Shark Week Splash Kingdom Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Texas 18 years of age and older who reside within the 13 Designated Market Area of Tyler-Longview defined by Nielsen. Employees and contractors of KYTX-TV, Inc. (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Six Flags (“Promotional Sponsor”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin on July 23, 2018 and end on July 26, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”) Entrants may enter beginning at 1:00 p.m. (C.T.) on July 23, 2018 and ending at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) on July 26, 2018 (the “Entry Period”). During the Sweepstakes Entry Period, enter by liking our KYTX Facebook CBS Weather Page, complete all required information and follow all posted instructions. All entries must be received by 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) on July 26, 2018.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or incomplete entries. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Entrants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions or in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. One winner will be selected at random from among the eligible entries. On or about July 28, 2018 at 6:15 p.m. C.T., one winner will be randomly chosen by Sponsor as winner to receive 12 tickets to Splash Kingdom.

5. Prizes and Odds. One Grand Prize Winner will receive 12 tickets to Splash Kingdom. Transportation and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the winner’s sole responsibility.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about July 28, 2018. Failure of winner to respond to notification within 48 hours will result in disqualification of potential winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at KYTX at 2211 E SE Loop 323 within ten (10) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (C.T.) and 5 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a Sweepstakes and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes, and a liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that, in the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the Facebook account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

8. Copyright. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The Shark Week Splash Kingdom Giveaway is sponsored by KYTX-TV, Inc. The decisions of Sponsor and the Sweepstakes judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Matthew Copeland mcopeland@cbs19.tv.

© 2018 KYTX