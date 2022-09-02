Texas officer charged in 2020 shooting gets transferred to Hunt County jail ahead of trial

Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas was arrested in 2020 and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price.

WOLFE CITY, Texas — Former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is charged in the 2020 killing of Jonathan Price, was transferred from the Collin County jail to the Hunt County jail ahead of his trial later this month, officials said.

WFAA initially reported that Lucas was released from jail on bond; Collin County jail records said he was released but they did not indicate he was released on bond.

Hunt County officials later confirmed that Lucas was transferred to their facility.

Lucas was arrested and charged with murder in October 2020 after he shot and killed Price in Wolfe City, in Hunt County northeast of Dallas, officials said.

According to family members and witnesses, Lucas shot and killed Price after an argument broke out between a couple inside a convenience store.

Witnesses said Price tried to break up the disagreement inside the store, but it spilled outside, and when officers responded to the scene, Price was shot. Friends and family said the argument was settled before officers even arrived.

Upon Lucas' arrest, his attorney claimed that he discharged his weapon in accordance with state law when "he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his Taser."

The Texas Rangers, who were investigating the shooting, said Lucas' actions "were not objectionably reasonable."

Lucas was booked into the Hunt County jail and then transferred to the Rockwall County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Days after being arrested, Lucas was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department. In a press release, the department said he "was terminated for his egregious violation of the City's and police department's policies."

Court records show the Lucas' trial is set for Sept. 12 in the 354th District Court in Hunt County.