Our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a special surprise during our noon show.

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast.

Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question.

She responded with "Of course!"

Congratulations to the happy couple!