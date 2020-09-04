SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County has confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, these new cases have no travel history, meaning they contracted the virus through community spread.
Seven of these 20 cases are hospitalized.
RELATED: Shelby County reports 4 more cases of COVID-19, bringing total at 17
RELATED: Bridges in Shelby, Sabine County closed at Texas/Louisiana border
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 2
- Angelina County - 15
- Bowie County - 35, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 3
- Cass County - 5
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 37
- Harrison County - 12, 1 death
- Henderson County - 6
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 6
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 25, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 7, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 14
- San Augustine County - 7, 1 death
- Shelby County - 20
- Smith County - 82, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 4
- Trinity County - 3
- Upshur County - 6
- Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death
- Wood County - 4
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues