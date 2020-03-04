SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County Office of Emergency Management is reporting an additional confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Shelby County Today. Bringing the county to a total of nine cases.

Out of the nine confirmed cases, the county reports only one of those cases to be travel related (according to DSHS investigations). Meaning the other eight are community spread.

The county issued a “stay home, stay safe” order on Monday, March 30.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 13

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 8

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 7

Rusk County - 7

San Augustine County - 3, 1 death

Shelby County - 9

Smith County - 53, 1 death

Titus County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Shelby County COVID-19 cases double to 8, Rusk County confirms 7th case

RELATED: Shelby County reports 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases; total now at 4