FM 699 in Shelby County near Center is shut down.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is currently in negotiation with a suspect stemming from an incident that occurred earlier this afternoon.

SCSO says the suspect is not on the loose, however, a perimeter has been established.

At this time, FM 699 in Shelby County near Center is shut down and will remain closed until the situation is resolved.