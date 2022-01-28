Shelby County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help finding missing man

The search for Leroy Phillips is still ongoing.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them locate a missing man.

According to the SCSO, officials are searching for Leray "Leroy" Phillips who was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin.

Authorities say Phillips is normally seen riding a bicycle in the Logansport bridge area.

Phillips stands 5'11l and weighs approximately 240 pounds.