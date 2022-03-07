Shelby County officials investigate death of 8-year-old child

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing and further information will not be released at this time.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The death of an 8-year-old child Sunday evening is under investigation in Deep East Texas.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and the sheriff's office has also called the Texas Rangers to assist with this investigation.

