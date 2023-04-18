Shelby County officials looking for missing Center man last seen Monday

Francisco Ruiz, 21, is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing by his family, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Center man who was last seen early Monday morning.

Francisco Ruiz, 21, is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He was reported missing by his family, the sheriff's office said.

He was last seen Monday around 6 a.m. in Center. He was driving a 2004 maroon/silver 4-door Ford F-150. The truck has a Sundown Audio sticker in the bottom right corner of the back glass, and the vehicle also has a large scratch on the passenger side doors.

According to the sheriff's office, Ruiz has family in El Dorado, Arkansas and he could've traveled in Logansport heading to Arkansas.