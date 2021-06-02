x
Shelby County officials searching for missing 84-year-old man, possibly armed

Officials say if you see him, DO NOT approach him. He may be in possession of a firearm(s).
Credit: SCSO

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to SCSO, they are looking for 84-year-old Thurman Barrett of Joaquin.

He was last seen on January 28, 2021, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Williams Landing/Woodland Shores area in Joaquin. 

Barrett is described as 5’8” and weighs about 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a 1997 Chevrolet extended pickup with Texas plate HVB6036. 

THE VEHICLE PICTURED BELOW IS A STOCK PICTURE OF WHAT BARRETT’S VEHICLE LOOKS LIKE. THIS IS NOT HIS ACTUAL VEHICLE.

Credit: SCSO

Officials say if you see Barrett, DO NOT approach him. He may be in possession of a firearm(s).

If you know the whereabouts of Barrett or may have seen him, you are asked to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601 and provide the location.

