SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Shelby County now has a positive case of COVID-19.
Shelby County now joins multiple East Texas counties with positive cases, including:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Gregg County - 3
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 1
- Rusk County - 2
- Shelby County - 1
- Smith County - 21; 1 death
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating Texans daily on the latest statewide stats related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the most recent data released on Thursday at 11 a.m.:
- 21,424 tests have been given (2,680 - public labs; 18,744 - private labs)
- 1,396 positive cases reported
- 18 deaths
- 92 of 254 counties have positive cases
