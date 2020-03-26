SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Shelby County now has a positive case of COVID-19.

Shelby County now joins multiple East Texas counties with positive cases, including:

  • Angelina County - 1
  • Bowie County - 1
  • Cass County - 1
  • Gregg County - 3
  • Harrison County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 1
  • Rusk County - 2
  • Shelby County - 1
  • Smith County - 21; 1 death
  • Upshur County - 1
  • Van Zandt County - 1

The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating Texans daily on the latest statewide stats related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the most recent data released on Thursday at 11 a.m.:

  • 21,424 tests have been given (2,680 - public labs; 18,744 - private labs)
  • 1,396 positive cases reported
  • 18 deaths
  • 92 of 254 counties have positive cases

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.