SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Shelby County officials tell CBS19 the county has confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases bring the county's total to four.

Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Panola County also confirmed their first case on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, March 31, at 12 p.m., there are 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 4

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 32, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

